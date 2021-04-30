140,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.
North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86.
North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile
