140,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.