140,000 Shares in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.
POWRU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.
Powered Brands Profile
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.