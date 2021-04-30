140,000 Shares in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

POWRU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

