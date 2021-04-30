145,000 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Ouster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $10.86 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

