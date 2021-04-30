$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $146.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $516.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $169.16 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

