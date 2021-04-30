148,069 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $13.75 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

