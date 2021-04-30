148,069 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.
Shares of PSFE opened at $13.75 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
