15,300 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Norges Bank owned 0.14% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,050. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

