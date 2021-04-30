15,803 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.16% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

