$16.20 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post $16.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.43 billion. MetLife posted sales of $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

