$16.20 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce sales of $16.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.97 billion and the highest is $16.43 billion. MetLife posted sales of $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $64.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

