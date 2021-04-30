$167.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $167.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $674.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $687.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $686.79 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $695.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

BOH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

