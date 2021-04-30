$17.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.46 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $70.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

