$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

VREX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $926.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

