$189.35 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $189.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $811.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $873.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CIR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

