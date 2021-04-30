190,799 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Shares of ITRI opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

