1irstcoin Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $74,769.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

