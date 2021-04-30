$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

