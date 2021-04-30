$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.