20,000 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,296,000.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $49.74 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.