$21.59 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $21.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $21.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.89 million to $95.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $113.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.59 million to $118.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,485,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

