23,200 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Norges Bank owned 0.07% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $74.94 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

