$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $242.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $371.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.52. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $180.96 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

