$250.87 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $250.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

