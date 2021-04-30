$250.87 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $250.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.