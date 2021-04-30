255,200 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $344,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $506,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,849,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.83 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

