$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Apr 30th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.54 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

