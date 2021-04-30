286,729 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.

OTCMKTS ZWRKU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 107,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,171. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.