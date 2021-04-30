2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0689 on Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $273,031.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 68,503,539 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

