$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE KSS opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.