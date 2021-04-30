$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $32.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

NYSE MNRL opened at $17.47 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.