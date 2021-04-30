323,004 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 323,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $63.19 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

