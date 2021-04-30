3,232,100 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 8,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,106. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $35.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

