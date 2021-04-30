$352.63 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $352.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the lowest is $349.90 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $366.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.43 million, a PE ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

