360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QFIN traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,252. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

