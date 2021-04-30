$385.35 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $385.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.41 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $392.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.