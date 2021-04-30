3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.55.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.