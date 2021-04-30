$412.93 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $412.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $425.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

