$43.80 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post sales of $43.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $1.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,708.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $254.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.19 million to $282.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.67 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $633.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

