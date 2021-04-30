$434.63 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report sales of $434.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.80 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $374.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.78 and a 200-day moving average of $302.08.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

