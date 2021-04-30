44,132 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

