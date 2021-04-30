$450.93 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $450.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

