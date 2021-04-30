$451.54 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $451.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.70 million. NICE reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52 week low of $160.73 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

