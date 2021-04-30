46,770 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.12% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 3,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

