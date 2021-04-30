$470.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce $470.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

