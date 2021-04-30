$484.88 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $484.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.10 million and the highest is $505.55 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $191.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -495.08.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

