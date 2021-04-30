$55.88 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $55.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $45.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $243.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.