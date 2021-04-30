$6.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $6.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.60 million, a P/E ratio of -232.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.