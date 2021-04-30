$604.77 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $604.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.43 million to $649.11 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $491.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

