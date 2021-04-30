62,347 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,000. Twilio makes up about 9.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,297. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.24 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

