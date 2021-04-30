$653.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $653.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the highest is $659.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

