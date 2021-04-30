67,140 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.