68,166 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.21% of American Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $686.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

